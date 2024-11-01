Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,984. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 95.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freightos from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 3.70% of Freightos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

