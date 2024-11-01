Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. 234,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

