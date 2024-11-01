Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.2 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is -263.16%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

