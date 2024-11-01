FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -14.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of FIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 211,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,071. The firm has a market cap of $843.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 44.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,418,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,103,791.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

