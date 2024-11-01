FY2024 EPS Estimates for Envista Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Envista Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Envista has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,871,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,157,000 after buying an additional 978,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,993 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 15.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,726,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 897,141 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth $69,534,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Envista by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,936,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after buying an additional 727,406 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

