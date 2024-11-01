FY2024 EPS Forecast for Caesars Entertainment Cut by Analyst

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.6 %
CZR stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.
