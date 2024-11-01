FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:SES Issued By Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2028 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES opened at C$15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.96. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.83.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$200,560.90. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

