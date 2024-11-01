Gaimin (GMRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,009.85

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $71,009.85 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,625.63 or 1.00124663 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.34 or 0.99868270 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gaimin

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform.

