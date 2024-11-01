Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.