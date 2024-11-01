GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25, Zacks reports. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. GeneDx’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. GeneDx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,373,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,581.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,373,357.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,152 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

