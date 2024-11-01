General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.19.

General Dynamics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $291.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $237.50 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

