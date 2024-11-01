General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $175.27 and last traded at $175.00. 746,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,313,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in General Electric by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

