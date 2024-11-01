GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 36,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 79,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GHRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

GH Research Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $456.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.79.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471,946 shares during the period. GH Research accounts for 9.1% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 6.36% of GH Research worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

