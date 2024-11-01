Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,238. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

