Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $274.59 and a one year high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

