Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

