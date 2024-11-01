Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,572. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

