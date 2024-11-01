Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

GLOB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.86.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Globant by 26.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Globant by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

