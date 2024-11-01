GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 10.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,175.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.