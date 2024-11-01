GMX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.04 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $21.65 or 0.00031280 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $212.04 million and $14.90 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GMX was first traded on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,795,971 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

