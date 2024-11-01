Gnosis (GNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.93 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $202.68 or 0.00292220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $524.86 million and $2.93 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,290.93 or 0.99901133 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,250.69 or 0.99843123 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.