Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

GFI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Trading Down 3.5 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 14.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $153,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $189,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

