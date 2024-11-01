Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

GPRF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,069. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80.

