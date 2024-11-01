Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GUMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GUMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

