Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $113.11 and a one year high of $204.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.