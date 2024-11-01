Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE GHC traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $839.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham has a 1 year low of $576.29 and a 1 year high of $851.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $791.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Graham by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

