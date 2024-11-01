Gravity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $227.64 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $227.64 million and $7.53 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02939232 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $5,066,113.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars.

