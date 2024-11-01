Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $610.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.92. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,483.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 79.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 142,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 40.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.