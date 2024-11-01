Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $477.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 184,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 92,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

