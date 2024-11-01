Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $379.48 and last traded at $379.48. 59,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 133,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

