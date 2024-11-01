GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
GSI Technology Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.95.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
