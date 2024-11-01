GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

GSI Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.95.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 465,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

