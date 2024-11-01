Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $53,757.30 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,757.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,037,217 shares in the company, valued at $54,049,338.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hagerty stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGTY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

