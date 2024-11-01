Hamster Kombat Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $177.02 Million (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Hamster Kombat has a total market capitalization of $177.02 million and $25.38 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,157.76 or 0.99714948 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.86 or 0.99027041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00262249 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $25,061,117.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

