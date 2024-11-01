Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

HLIT stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 117.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

