Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after buying an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,759,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $68.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

