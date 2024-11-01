Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,913 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 48.6% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $17,854,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,850,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MA traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.30. The company had a trading volume of 539,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,459. The stock has a market cap of $465.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $378.48 and a fifty-two week high of $527.90.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
