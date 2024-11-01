Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.44. 12,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.