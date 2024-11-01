HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. Analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

