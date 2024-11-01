Head-To-Head Comparison: Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) versus Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Consolidated pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated 7.52% 44.83% 14.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Coca-Cola Consolidated”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA N/A N/A N/A $11.57 0.77 Coca-Cola Consolidated $6.73 billion 1.57 $408.38 million $48.56 23.15

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola FEMSA. Coca-Cola FEMSA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Consolidated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Coca-Cola FEMSA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, wholesale supermarkets, retailers, points-of-sale outlets, and home delivery. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken, Estrella Galicia, and Therezópolis beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrups with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

