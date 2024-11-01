Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 9,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DOC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.25. 2,417,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,736,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

