HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) recently made an adjustment to its previous press release following the discovery of an error in the information provided. The company, which specializes in enterprise software and data consulting services and is based in Tokyo, announced the correction in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2024.

Get alerts:

In the initial press release issued on October 30, 2024, HeartCore had stated that it projected a substantial 115% sales growth across its software business as a result of transitioning into a SaaS delivery model. However, a subsequent correction was issued on November 1, 2024, indicating that the actual projected sales growth figure is 15% across its software business resulting from the transition. The correction addressed a numerical inaccuracy in the October 30 Press Release.

Although the correction was made to clarify the accurate projection figures, the remainder of the October 30 Press Release remains unchanged. The Company took prompt action to rectify the error and ensure that accurate information is provided to the public.

The information regarding this correction is being furnished as required by Item 7.01 of the SEC Filing, with both the October 30 Press Release and the November 1 correction being included as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively. These documents are meant for disclosure purposes and are not considered as officially filed documents under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

HeartCore Enterprises, operating on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol HTCR, specializes in offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers globally. The company’s service range includes data analytics, customer experience management platforms, digital transformation services, and consulting services that assist Japanese-based companies in going public in the U.S.

Investors are advised to take note of the correction and adjust their assessments accordingly based on the revised information provided by HeartCore Enterprises. The company emphasizes that it takes accuracy and transparency in its communications with stakeholders seriously.

For more detailed information about HeartCore Enterprises, its products, and services, interested parties may refer to the company’s official website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read HeartCore Enterprises’s 8K filing here.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories