Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.06), with a volume of 184541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.01).

Henry Boot Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 213.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,862.50, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98.

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 8,750.00%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

