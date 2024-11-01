HF Sinclair Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

HF Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. HF Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.96. 149,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

