Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $13.72 Million in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,027,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,000. Perspective Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 1.65% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CATX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

