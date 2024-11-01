Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 285 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

