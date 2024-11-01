Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 94 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,880,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.71.

Insider Activity

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

