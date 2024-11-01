Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HIPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Hippo has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hippo will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $25,740.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,599.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hippo news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $198,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 548,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,156.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $25,740.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,599.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,627 shares of company stock valued at $278,762. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 79.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

