HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 325,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average is $239.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.