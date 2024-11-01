Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

