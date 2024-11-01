Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,154. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Hub Group has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

